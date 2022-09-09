Sea Coast Echo
September is shaping up to be a very busy month in the Bay! If you’re looking for an artistic endeavor of any kind, The Arts, Hancock County can help you find it! Whether you’re itching to take (or teach) a class, volunteer, or simply shop among local artists, they can help scratch that creative itch.
After a two-year hold due to COVID, The Arts, Hancock County has hit the ground running. Board member Mamie Hillery can hardly contain her joy, “I am so excited that this day has finally come and the doors to our new home will be officially open!” Referring to the building renovation, Mamie continued, “Yes, we have more work to do, but classes have begun, workshops are scheduled, and I can’t wait to see everyone’s creativity explode! That’s what art is all about!”
On September 17, The Arts, Hancock County will open its doors for the Grand Opening of their new building at 405 Blaize Avenue in Bay St. Louis’s Historic Depot District! “The grand opening celebration is our introduction to the community,” says John Anderson, organization president, “It’s a chance to show people what we are all about.” Complete with an official Chamber of Commerce Ribbon cutting, the fun begins at 6 p.m. and continues until 9 p.m. After the ceremony, the public is invited to a reception with mayors and city officials. The gallery will be open and will feature art created by the original founders of the organization.
On Friday September 9, The Arts, Hancock County will have an early kick-off to the Downtown Merchants Association’s Second Saturday with a “Funky Fish” Sip & Paint event, and benefit showing and styling event from Cabi on the Coast. “Sip & Paint classes are a blast,” says Connie Voight, “The instructor is there to guide the class. You don’t have to be a serious artist to chat with friends over paint and fun beverages!”
To register for the Sip and Paint, or to get more details on this or any of our classes, please visit our website at HancockArts.org. For a preview of the Cabi Collection, please visit cabionline.com. A portion of the proceeds from the Cabi show goes directly to The Arts, Hancock County.
On Saturday, September 10, Second Saturday’s Back to School Bash will be in full swing at 405 Blaize! Our regular PopUp Art Market will be held from 12-5 p.m., rain or shine! When asked for her impressions on our new PopUp events, member artist Emma Connolly stated, “Our fabulous new building is perfect for art pop-ups, and I love selling my art in this historic location - great Karma!” A PopUp Market is a “fabulous event to purchase unique artwork from a variety of local artists, says participating member artist Elizabeth Schafer, “you never know what treasures you’ll find for yourself or for gifts,” From 12-4 p.m. volunteers will open Imagination Station, one of our outreach projects that “allows children to explore their creativity,” stated board member Bernie Cullen, “it really lets kids have fun while tapping into their talents.” Volunteer Tom Voight will be manning a Wizard of Oz themed Corn Hole game. He invites everyone to “Come and toss a few bean bags; it’s a great stress reliever!” These activities are free to all who attend. Come on out, bring the kids, and get an early start on that holiday shopping!
Also on the 10, Rosie Dumoulin will be teaching Introduction to Drawing from 1-3 p.m. for ages 12 & up. “Paying close attention to what our eyes are telling us and putting that vision onto paper is the first step in learning to draw,” says Rosie, member and long time art educator. Please register online for this class, as participation is limited. To close out another fabulous Second Saturday The Arts, Hancock County will be hosting its annual Art of the Cocktail Mixologist Competition! Prize creator and board member, Joan Coleman wants everyone to know that this “is a fun competition for any mixologist who thinks they have a unique, delicious drink. Decided by people’s choice, winners may become notorious, if not famous, by winning!” The public is welcome to this night of tasty frivolity! Mixologists please register online at HancockArts.org; registration not needed for guests. Volunteers will be busy creating memorable experiences for all visitors. The more the merrier is the unspoken theme of everything this wonderful organization is doing. Stop by and check them out; you won’t regret it!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.