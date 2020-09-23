A 17-year-old Waveland resident was arrested this week and will be charged as an adult for the armed robbery of the Waveland Family Dollar store, police said.
Waveland officers Patrick Crowe and John Desalvo responded to the robbery at about 6:44 p.m. on Sunday, Chief Mike Prendergast said.
The store clerk said a man with a face mask “pointed a gun at her and demanded the money from the cash register,” Prendergast said. A customer at the store said she saw the incident and the suspect pointed the gun at her and “asked what her problem was. Then (he) continued to rob the clerk.”
The clerk gave the suspect the money “and he left the business and went East towards Avenue B area,” Prendergast said.
The assailant was described as a black male wearing a white shirt, black hoodie, with dark pant and a face mask which only showed his eyes and mouth, Prendergast said.
Waveland Investigator Jamie Nelson reviewed the security camera footage from the store and the department “received information regarding” the subject, Prendergast said.
“A search warrant was served on Tuesday at an apartment at the Ridge apartment complex in Waveland,” he said. “Officers located the clothing that the subject was described as wearing during the robbery. They also located a hand gun which looked like the same hand gun on the video of the armed robbery.”
After Nelson received information that the suspect was in the Slidell area, Prendergast said, he “collaborated with officers from the Slidell Police Department who located the subject, Donnell Davion Allen, 17 years of age. He was placed into custody and is now awaiting extradition. He will be charged as an adult for armed robbery.”
Anyone with information in the case is urged to contact Nelson at the Waveland Police Department at 228-467-3669.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.