The sixth annual CASA Challenge sponsored by Thomas and Amy Genin, owners of The Blind Tiger restaurant in Old Town Bay St. Louis, raised nearly $90,000 to aid foster children in Hancock, Harrison, Jackson and Stone counties.
In December, the Genins pledged to donate up to $5,000 for each of the three coastal county CASA programs, matching donations from other businesses and citizens up to a total of $15,000.
The effort drew in $73,725 from hundreds of donors across the Coast, CASA of Hancock County Executive Director Cynthia Chauvin said Friday. Adding in the Genins’ $15,000, that brings the total to $88,725.
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) programs recruit, train and support volunteers who advocate for children who have been abused or neglected to ensure that their best interests are preserved in court and in the community.
“This is the seventh year that we have supported CASA,” Genin said Friday, and its the sixth year of the challenge, which he now conducts each December as part of The Blind Tiger’s “12 Days of Giving” program.
However, Genin determined last December to raise the bar and extend the challenge to raise funds and awareness for all three Coastal CASA agencies. Genin included his Gulport Marina Cantina and new Ocean Springs location in the challenge.
“When you talk to Hancock County CASA, when you talk to Harrison County CASA, when you talk to Jackson County CASA, they’re all in the situation,” Genin said in December. “They’re busy, they’re short-staffed, they don’t have enough volunteers. People don’t have the time, people don’t have the money to help.”
“I’m very excited to be partnering with Thomas and The Blind Tiger,” Tiffany Dillard, executive director of CASA of Harrison & Stone Counties, said at the time. “It’s just a wonderful opportunity. … It will be very helpful for Harrison and Stone counties.”
Dillard said CASA currently works with 13 children in Stone County and about 140 in Harrison County.
“The first year, my wife and I, and the business, we just donated money,” he said. “We pledged $5,000. The next year, we challenged other businesses to do the same and matched their donations dollar-for-dollar.”
Everyone who contributed $500 or more was entered into a drawing to win $500 in gift cards from Genin’s restaurants and TBT Butcher Shop on Pass Christian.
This year’s winner of the $500 gift card drawing was the Doyle Family Foundation.
Genin said he will also send $50 gift cards to everyone who donated, no matter the amount.
Next year, Genin said, “we’re going for six figures.”
If you'd like more information on CASA of Harrison & Stone Counties or might be interested in volunteering, call 228-865-7078 or go to www.casaharrisoncounty.org.
If you'd like more information on CASA of Hancock County or might be interested in volunteering, call 228-344-0419; or email Chauvin at cynthia@casahancockcounty.org; or go to www.casahancockcounty.org.
Donations to CASA of Hancock County are tax deductible and may be sent to 644 Dunbar Ave., Bay St. Louis, MS 39520.
Donations to CASA of Harrison & Stone Counties are tax deductible and may be sent to 47 Maples Drive #B, Gulfport, MS 39507.
Donations to CASA of Jackson County may be sent to 4903 Telephone Rd., Pascagoula, MS 39567. For more, call 228-762-7370.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.