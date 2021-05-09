Officers of the Bay St. Louis Police Department on Sunday evening captured a suspect in the early Mother's Day shooting death of a Gulfport man outside a Bay bar & grill.
At around 3:54 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting at the Third Base Lounge, located at 809 Hwy. 90. When they arrived, they located Jermaine Watts, 23, of Gulfport, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a press release issued by Bay P.D. Capt. of Operations Rachel Jewell.
Watts died at the scene, Jewell said. Pearl River Coroner Derek Turnage responded to the scene.
"At approximately 12:15 p.m., a warrant was issued for Joseph Haynes, a 33-year old" Pass Christian resident, Jewell said, "charging him with one count of murder."
"At approximately 7:30 p.m., the Bay St. Louis Police Department arrested Joseph Haynes," Jewell said. "Upon completion of the booking process, Haynes was transported to the Hancock County Jail, where he will be held in lieu of a $1,000,000 bond set by Bay St. Louis Municipal Judge Stephen Maggio."
Jewell said the investigation is continuing. Bay P.D. is asking that anyone with information about the incident contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 228-467-9222.
You can also contact Crimestoppers at 877-787-5898, or submit a tip via the web at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
