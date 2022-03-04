A man accused of robbing the Waveland branch of The Peoples Bank at gunpoint on Friday morning was apprehended a short time later in Harrison County after a multi-agency pursuit.
At around 10:45 a.m. on Friday, Waveland police Lt. Chad Dorn said at the scene, “a white male went into the bank and held them up by gunpoint. He then left with an undisclosed amount of cash, got into a vehicle and left the scene.
“A short time later, a Waveland Police Department officer spotted the suspect at the corner of Hwy. 90 and Hwy. 603 and began pursuit.”
Dorn said officers chased the suspect up Hwy. 603 to I-10 and into Harrison County. Several other agencies joined the pursuit, including officers of the Bay St. Louis Police Department, Long Beach Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Dorn said.
“They were able to get the vehicle stopped (at Lamey Bridge Road in D'Iberville), and the suspect was taken into custody,” Dorn said.
The suspect’s identity has not yet been released to the public.
The man was initially transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility, Dorn said, but will be moved back to the Hancock County Jail later.
The suspect may face charges in Harrison County, as well, Dorn said.
Assisting at the scene were officers from the Bay St. Louis Police Department and agents from both the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The Sea Coast Echo will provide more details in this story as soon as they become available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.