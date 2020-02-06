The Hancock County Board of Supervisors on Monday scheduled a public hearing to determine whether the Frontier RV Park, located at 5028 Lower Bay Road, is a menace to public health and safety.

Anthony Cuevas, the county’s director of Planning and Zoning, building official/inspector, told the board that there is a dispute over ownership and the LLC.

“They had a managing person that has kind of skipped out,” he said. “The park is basically just abandoned.”

County attorney Gary Yarborough said that there is no water at the park.

Cuevas said the sewer was capped at the end of last year and the electricity was cut off at the first of this year.

“So now we’ve got people that are squatting in some campers there that won’t leave, they have nowhere to go, I guess,” Cuevas said.

Yarborough told the board that the county needed to cite using the building code and schedule a public hearing.

“Your issue is a practical one of getting them to leave anyway,” he said. “They’re out there and they’re actually on cinder blocks and not supposed to be living in an RV anyway. We have rights and remedies under the laws, but sometimes it’s a practical question of ‘how do we make it happen?”’

District 4 Supervisor Scotty Adam asked if the county could give the RV owners an opportunity to leave after the hearing.

“You have one year under the statute to enforce your remedies,” Yarborough said.

Cuevas added that the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is also involved.

Cuevas said that there are about a dozen trailers at the park.

“Some of those trailers are actually owned by the owners of that park,” Cuevas said. “And some of them are private.”

He added that not all of them are occupied.

The board scheduled a public hearing for March 2 at 1:30 p.m.

In a separate matter, county administrator Eddie Favre gave the board an update on the status of the Gulf Coast Mental Health Center.

Last year, the Mississippi Department of Mental Health advanced $1.5 million – or 50 percent of its annual allocation from its 2020 budget to the GCMHC – and the participating counties (Harrison, Hancock, Pearl River, and Stone) followed suit.

In addition to the 50 percent advance, Hancock County has also been providing the prorated portion of the remaining allotment, which is about $20,000 per month, beginning Oct. 1, Favre said. He added that the other entities made their advance payments, but did not start making the regular yearly monthly payments.

At the Jan. 6 meeting, Favre told the board that if GCMHC did not get a $400,000 grant in time, it would not be able to make its Jan. 15 payroll.

Favre said Monday that the state released the funds on Jan. 13 in time to meet the payroll requirements.

Last year, Pearl River County left the region and joined Pine Belt Mental Healthcare Resources, Favre said.

He added that he and Adam met with Pine Belt officials to discuss the possibility, “if the need arises, would they entertain the possibility of taking us in with them as they did with Pearl River County.”

“It was a positive discussion,” Favre said. “There was no commitments, it has to go before their board before any decision can be made. Just simply, we put it out on the table that we just want to review any and all options that we may have and that we may need in the event something happens.”

Adam added that having a plan in place should something happen would help ensure the county wouldn’t suffer a lapse in services.

Favre said the county still doesn’t have a “number and a time frame that if we (GCMHC) had ‘x’ number of dollars that would carry us till ‘x’ date, that at that point we could walk again on our two feet.”

Favre also suggested that the board reach to the other participating entities to discuss the matter.

The next board meeting is scheduled for Feb. 18 at 9 a.m.