The Hancock County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday spread on its minutes Gov. Tate Reeves’ Executive Order No. 1466, which establishes a statewide shelter-in-place for Mississippi to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The order takes effect April 3, 2020 at 5 p.m. and will be in effect until Monday, April 20, 2020 at 8 a.m.

In addition to the closing of non-essential businesses, the order also includes a list of prohibited activities, which reads “all places of amusement and recreation, whether indoor or outdoors, including but not limited to amusement parks and rides, museums, playgrounds, children’s party and play facilities, all parks including all beaches, lakes, and reservoirs (but not including walking trails), movie theaters, bowling alleys, and social clubs shall be closed to the public.”

Board attorney Gary Yarborough said that the governor has ordered the closure of state beaches, which begins Friday, April 3 at 5 p.m.

Order No. 1466, with regards to county and local municipal authority, also states that “nothing in this executive order shall limit or alter the authority of any local or county authority from adopting orders, rules, regulations, resolutions, and actions that are more strict than established herein, provided that they do not impose restrictions that prevent any essential business or operation as identified in Executive Order 1463 as supplemented from operating at such level necessary to provide essential services and functions during this COVID-19 state of emergency.”

In addition to the governor’s order of beach closures, the board on Wednesday approved an order “temporarily closing county owned or controlled parking lots and parking bays” adjacent to the beaches in Hancock County.

The parking lots and bays can be used exclusively for people walking the trail adjacent to the beach, the order states, and no loitering at the parking lot is allowed and all social distance guidelines must be followed.

In other action:

The board also approved a motion to prohibit non-Mississippi residents from obtaining marriage licenses in Hancock County, effective April 1 until further notice.

The board also approved a motion to clarify last week’s salary compensation for essential hourly workers who have to work during the COVID-19 pandemic. The clarification states that the rate of time-and-a-half pay rate for base hours applies to non-overtime hours only.

The board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for April 6 at 9 a.m.

In keeping with the guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19 from the MSHD and the CDC, the board asks that anyone who is not required at the meeting, please not attend in person. The meeting will be live-streamed and the video can be watched from the county’s website, www.hancockcounty.ms.gov.