The Hancock County Board of Supervisors on Monday accepted a bid from J.E. Borries in the amount of $209,694 for repairs to Heritage Trail –– Possum Walk Trail.

Possum Walk Trail starts at INFINITY Science Center and ends in Logtown.

Earlier this year, a fire damaged about 300 to 400 feet of the trail's boardwalk, county recreation director Kevin Ladner told the board back in January.

Due to the damages, the board decided to close the trail indefinitely.

Geoff Clemens with Compton Engineering on Monday told the board that it was his recommendation the board award the bid to J.E. Borries, which included Alternate #1 –– which would provide "long life IPE decking on the bridge."

In other action:

The board presented a commendation to Sarah Garcia for her 42 years of service with the Hancock County Tax Assessor/Collector's Office.

Hancock County Tax Assessor Jimmie Ladner thanked Garcia for her service and said she worked for three administrations in the assessor's office.

"Sarah's been a dedicated employee, she's somebody who you can ask where it is on a map and she could tell you," Ladner said. "When Sarah started working for the assessor's office, we didn't even have maps. That was brought about later on and she was one of the first people to be involved with that. More importantly to me, she has been a loyal employee, but more important a dedicated friend. She has been somebody that has not been afraid to walk in the door, shut the door and say 'hey boss, I think you need to know this,' or 'hey boss, I think you need to do this.'''

The board approved the appointments of Sean Sabathe and Robert Brignac, Sr., to the Leetown Fire District Board of Commissioners.

The board also approved an ordinance "restricting use at Hancock County property at Washington Street Beach."

According to the ordinance, the "comfort area is defined to include the area seaward of South Beach Boulevard, Bay St. Louis at Washington Street that is owned by or leased to Hancock County, and which is southernly from the road to the boat launch. The area that extends southernly from that road to the boat launch to and including all areas leased to the county from the Mississippi Secretary of State or owned by the county. This area includes without limitation the comfort station, parking lot, pavilion, and sand beach."

According to the ordinance, the comfort area will be open to the public a half hour before sunrise and closed at 10 p.m.

The ordinance also authorizes municipal and county law enforcement officials, county recreation director, and building official to enforce the ordinance.

Hancock County's Household Hazardous Waste Day is scheduled for Oct. 19 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Coast Electric Power Association, located on Hwy. 603 in Kiln.

The board recessed Monday's meeting until Sept. 27 at 8 a.m. to discuss year-end budget amendments.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for Oct. 7 at 9 a.m.