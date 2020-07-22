The Hancock County Board of Supervisors on Monday implemented a face mask policy in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The policy extends to all county employees as well as visitors to publicly-owned buildings.
The board also encourages the public to conduct county business online when possible.
In a separate matter, the board also discussed administrative leave.
County Administrator Eddie Favre said the county is in the process of finalizing the details that the county has to implement because of the CARES Act that was done back in March.
“We didn’t do anything with it back then, quite honestly, because we had admin leave and everybody was getting paid so there were no issues with implementing something that we didn’t need to,” Favre said. “For the next pay period that will cover any of these issues that have come up, we will have all the details, will work with Gary (county attorney) on the fine details on what we have to do to implement all the requirements of that program.”
Board President Scotty Adam also encouraged employees who feel sick to stay home.
Hancock County Emergency Management Director Brian Adam echoed the same sentiment.
“If they’re sick, the CDC is recommending that people do that (stay home),” Brian Adam said. “If you have any type of symptoms of COVID, they should stay home. And if they continue to get sick during the day, should be quarantined and sent home immediately.”
Favre said that the CARES Act is federally mandated and in effect and he said he believes that the first ten days “is on them.”
“The policy itself is already in place,” he said. “We haven’t done anything with it because we didn’t need to at this point. But, now we need to. So whatever it says is whatever we’re going to do.”
In other action:
The board approved a memorandum of understanding with the city of Bay St. Louis for the Amtrak match funding (for depot renovations) in the amount of $25,000 and the $10,000 MLK Park splash pad commitment. The funding was approved by the previous Board of Supervisors in 2018. The funding will come from the county’s gaming fund.
Paul Harris with the Hancock Community Committee said that the 2020 Hancock County Fair is still scheduled for Sept. 16-19.
The next board meeting is scheduled for Aug. 3 at 9 a.m.
