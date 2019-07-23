The summer-long festival fun continued in Hancock County over this past weekend, with the third annual Hemingway Festival at the Waveland Ground Zero Museum and the annual CASA of Hancock County Poker Run in Bay St. Louis.

This year's Hemingway Fest theme was "Roaring '20s in Paris." Organizers said the turn-out for this year's event on Friday and Saturday was "fantastic," bringing dozens of people to Coleman Avenue to enjoy a "Moveable Feast," a Hemingway look-a-like contest, "best-dressed" awards, and the "Bull Run."

Proceeds from this year's HemFest will support an oral history project focusing on capturing the colorful memories of the residents from Waveland and nearby communities.

The CASA of Hancock County Poker Run took place Saturday, with Dan B's in Old Town Bay St. Louis serving as the central headquarters.

"The Poker Run brings foot traffic to local businesses, raises money for CASA and gives people the space to have fun with a purpose," CASA Executive Director Cynthia Chauvin said. “It’s really a win-win for everybody. … It's so humbling to see so many people 'all in' for CASA.

All funds raised from Saturday's events will support the recruitment, training and support of CASA volunteers who advocate for the abused and neglected children of Hancock County.

For more, call the CASA office at 228-344-0419 or email cynthia@casahancockcounty.org

The festival fun will continue this Saturday, July 27, with Waveland's first Taco Fest, which is scheduled from 3 to 8 p.m. on Coleman Avenue. The event includes a taco cookoff competition with unlimited taco testing; a silent auction; live music; children's events; craft vendors; local candidate introductions; and a dance and limbo competition. The price of an adult ticket is $25 and $10 for children, which includes unlimited taco tasting. Tickets are $20 if purchased prior to the event. For more information, visit wavelandtacofest.com or contact event coordinators Mindy Dobson at 228-216-4205, Joe Dobson at 228-493-3586, or Melissa Richardson at 228-304-1499.

Also on Saturday, the Helping Hands Community Organization will host its annual Back To School Summer Fest featuring games, hot dogs, hamburgers, and a school supplies giveaway as long as supplies last. The group is also asking local businesses and the public for school supply donations. The event begins at 3 p.m. at MLK Park on Herlihy Street in Waveland. For more information, contact Clarence Harris at 228-343-1174 or Earllene Washington at 228-263-4545.