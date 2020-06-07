It's getting rough out there. As Tropical Storm Cristobal nears landfall in Louisiana, it's wind and rain bands are taking a toll in south Mississippi, with downed trees and branches, flooded roads and power outages.
"Tropical Storm Cristobal is forecast to continue to move northward toward the Louisiana coastline today making landfall this evening," according to the National Weather Service. "Cristobal will continue to move north-northwest into northern Louisiana Monday morning.
"Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across much of southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi. Remain well guarded against life-threatening flood waters having possible devastating impacts."
Storm Surge Warnings, a Coastal Flood Advisory, Tropical Storm Warnings, a Tornado Watch, and a Flash Flood Watch are all in effect for Hancock and Harrison counties, as well as several Lousiana parishes.
"Data from NOAA Doppler weather radars and offshore oil platforms indicate that maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph with higher gusts" according to the National Hurricane Center's 1 p.m. update. "Little change in strength is forecast before landfall. Gradual weakening will begin once Cristobal moves inland.
"Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles, mainly to the east of the center. During the past few hours, an oil rig located about 80 miles south of Mobile, Alabama, measured a sustained wind of 58 mph and a gust to 64 mph."
The Mississippi Department of Transportation has temporarily closed Hwy. 90 from the Bay St. Louis bridge to the Biloxi Bay bridge due to flooding, and Beach Boulevard in Waveland has also been flooded.
At about 2:30 p.m., MDOT issued a temporary closure of Hwy. 604 at Levee Street "in all directions" due to flooding, and advised motorists to find alternate routes.
The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency on Sunday morning reported "minor and some major" flooding on streets in the following areas:
Everest on West side of HWY 603 had 10 Streets
Lagan on East side of HWY 603 had 37 Streets
Central Avenue on East side of HWY 603 had 60 Streets
Avenue B on East side of HWY 603 had 27 Streets
Chapman Road had 25 Streets
Jordan River Drive had 6 Streets
Sugar Field Drive had 2 Streets
Avenue B on West side of HWY 603 had 10 Streets
Kiln-Waveland Cut-off Road had 8 Streets
Hwy 603 and Whitney had 5 Streets
Harbor Drive had 27 Streets
Heron Bay/Ansley Road had 14 Street
Union off River Drive had 18 Streets
Beach BLVD had 1 Street
Jordan River Shores had 9 Streets
Pearlington: Jeness Road, Levy, Riverside, Kelly Point, Monroe, Oahu, Tonga, 11th Ave,
Diamondhead: Kalepohuku (2 Locations).
