Tropical Storm Barry was expected to make landfall somewhere on the central Louisiana coast as a Category 1 hurricane either late Friday night or early Saturday morning, but Hancock County officials still warned of rain and storm surge.

"Right now," Hancock County Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Adam said, the National Weather service was "telling us we can expect 2-3 inches of rain today, 3-5 inches (Saturday) and another 1-3 inches on Sunday, and our storm surge will be 3-5 feet above normal. We've had a lot of flooded streets … in the low-lying areas."

Early Friday morning, EMA staff reported "minor to heavy" flooding on 139 streets in, 52 of which were impassible.

Adam said residents in low-lying areas should keep a close watch on the storm.

"The wind's blowing pretty good," Adam said, "but we haven't had any complaints about wind problems yet."

Barry won't dampen enthusiasm for Frida

"Frida Fest is still going on," fest co-founder Ann Madden said Friday. The fifth-annual festive is scheduled to coincide with the Old Town Merchants Association's Second Saturday Artwalk today in downtown Bay St. Louis.

Depending on the weather, Madden said, "Plan B is to move everything over to the 100 Men Hall," which is also one of the Second Saturday "Hot Spots."

Madden said organizers would make the call whether to move to the hall as early on possible on Saturday and blast the information on social media.

The Second Saturday Artwalk is still scheduled to go on as usual, as of press time Friday.

CASA Poker Run rescheduled

While Second Saturday and Frida Fest are still going on, CASA of Hancock County made the decision to postpone its annual poker run, which had been scheduled for today.

The CASA Poker Run is now scheduled for next Saturday, July 20, beginning at 0 a.m. at Dan B's at 109 S. Beach Blvd. in Bay St. Louis.