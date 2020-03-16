It isn’t clear yet whether the Mississippi State Department of Health has started counting a local woman who has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus as a Mississippi case.
The woman, a 74-year-old parishioner at St. Matthew’s Catholic Parish at White Cypress, was tested in Louisiana, and so her case was initially reported there.
On Monday, the MSDH said a confirmed case originally attributed to a Pearl River County resident should have been reported as a Hancock County resident.
“It has been brought to our attention that one parishioner has tested ‘confirmed’ positive for the Covid-19 virus,” according to St. Matthew’s Facebook page, while “a second family member is also self- quarantined; the testing occurred in Louisiana and is showing as ‘Out of state confirmed 1’ in the Louisiana numbers. The Mississippi Department of Health is handling the case.
The two parishioners “last attended 8:30 a.m. mass and coffee shop after on Sunday March 8. At that time, they were displaying no symptoms. Please keep them in your prayers.
“All masses and church activities are suspended until further notice. A dispensation from Bishop Kihneman III is expected soon. Thank you and may God bless you and your families.”
As of noon on Monday, the MSDH still confirmed only 12 presumptive Coronavirus cases in the state, including one in Hancock County.
The latest MSDH data and recommendations can be found at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19. You can also call the Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline (8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday): 877-978-6453.
