The Hancock County Library System's Board of Trustees on Thursday announced that Amber Stephenson has been named the HCLS' new executive director, effective Jan. 22.

She has served as interim director since May 2019 and has almost seven years of library experience with HCLS, according to a press release.

She has a B.A. in Library and Information Science and a Master of Library and Information Science from the University of Southern Mississippi, the release states.

Throughout her career with HCLS, she has served as a library assistant, youth services coordinator, and lead branch manager, according to the release.

"I am excited about this new role with HCLS," Stephenson said in the release. "I am looking forward to continuing to work with the residents of Hancock County and the staff of HCLS to bring innovative library services to our community."