The Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday reported the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state has risen to 485, with one new case reported in Hancock County.

On Wednesday evening, the MSDH reported two deaths from COVID-19 in Mississippi, bringing the state total to five.

The cases were a Wilkinson County male 85-90 years old with underlying conditions who died while hospitalized; and a Tunica County female, 75-80, who died in a long-term care facility.

Deaths have also been reported in Hancock, Holmes, and Webster counties.

“Older adults and those with long-term health problems like heart disease or diabetes are the most vulnerable to #coronavirus, and precautions like social isolation are especially important for their health and safety,” according to an MSDH statement.

Currently, there are six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Hancock County, 31 in Harrison County, 16 in Jackson County, 16 in Pearl River County, and none in Stone County.

As of March 25, the total individuals tested in Mississippi for COVID-19 is 2,776.

The reported COVID-19 cases hospitalized through March 24 in Mississippi is 31 percent hospitalized, 68 percent not hospitalized and one percent unknown, according to MSDH.

As of Tuesday, the CDC reported Mississippi had the twelfth-highest rate of COVID-19 infection in the nation per 100,000 residents. Mississippi had 11 cases per every 100,000 residents. Louisiana had the third-highest rate of infection in the U.S., with 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents.

Preventive measures Mississippians can take include the following:

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly, especially after coughing or sneezing, blowing your nose, and using the bathroom. Effective handwashing takes about 20 seconds, and includes cleaning under fingernails, between fingers, and washing the back of hands as well as the front.

Stay home if you are sick and avoid close contact with anyone who is ill.

Cover your coughs and sneezes. When possible, cough, sneeze or blow your nose into a tissue, and throw the tissue away.

If you are sick, especially with shortness of breath, severe cough, fever or severe chest pain, call a doctor or healthcare provider for instructions on being safely examined.

Avoid social gatherings where 10 people or more would come into close contact.

Practice social distancing: stay at least six feet apart from others in a group.

There are now two COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.

• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Residents are asked to call the facility before coming in for possible testing as procedures will differ from site to site. A fever of 100.4 AND severe cough or chest pain is required to receive testing.

Please call the Memorial Physician Clinic COVID-19 HOTLINE at (228) 867-5000 extended to 7 days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to speak with clinical staff dedicated to answering COVID-19 health related questions, to receive guidance, or additional instructions if you are experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19. A recorded message with relevant, commonly asked questions, will be available after 8 p.m.

Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.