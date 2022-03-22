The Mississippi Court of Appeals on Tuesday affirmed the 2019 manslaughter conviction of a Hancock County man in the 2016 death of 19-year-old Vanessa Mauffray.
Eugene Butler, Jr., was found guilty of culpable negligence manslaughter on Oct. 21, 2019. Circuit Judge Lawrence Bourgeois sentenced him to 12 years in prison.
Butler appealed, requesting that his conviction and sentence be reversed and vacated or that he receive a new trial.
According to the MS Court of Appeals, “The undisputed facts follow: Two boats collided bow to bow on Bayou Caddy in Hancock County, Mississippi, on June 25, 2016. One boat was piloted by Ryan Necaise and the other by Eugene Butler. Vanessa Mauffray, a passenger in Necaise’s vessel, was injured in the accident and died as a result of her injuries.”
Necaise and Mauffray were out for a day of checking and setting crab traps and trolling in a small boat that Necaise had borrowed from a friend. At trial, Necaise testified that the bank was eight or nine feet away on his right-hand side when the accident occurred. He had just set his last crab trap and was behind the steering wheel, maneuvering through one curve of an “S” shaped curve, when he saw a boat in the other curve. Necaise said that Butler was on the wrong side of the waterway when he came out of the curve, but this was not unusual when navigating a curve; he assumed that Butler would move back to the proper side. Necaise testified that he put his boat in neutral and waited for Butler to change course, but Butler never did—he continued straight towards Necaise. Necaise estimated that at this point the other boat was traveling at a speed of at least thirty miles per hour and said he was going six or seven miles per hour.
Butler was piloting his boat under the influence of marijuana at 25-35 mph when he came around a bend in Bayou Caddy on the wrong side and was looking away working on the boat's engine when he hit the skiff, fatally injuring Vanessa, Assistant District Attorney D. Christopher Daniel told the jury during the trial; then when Butler saw the skiff in the water ahead, he failed to try to avoid the crash.
"Deadly decisions, deadly actions, deadly consequences," Daniel said.
Marijuana and a pipe were found on Necaise’s boat after the accident (although it was not determined that it belonged to him), and he admitted to having smoked marijuana several hours before the collision. That admission was confirmed by a preliminary toxicology test in which cannabinoids were found in Necaise’s blood. However, a follow-up test to confirm the preliminary findings was negative. Since forensics experts were unable to find THC in Necaise’s system, the judge granted the state’s motion in limine to suppress the information.
Butler’s appeal argued that suppressing that the court abused its discretion in granting the state’s motion in limine. It also claimed the state presented insufficient evidence of culpable negligence manslaughter; and that the jury’s verdict was rendered against the weight of the evidence.
However, the court of appeals disagreed with all three points and determined that “No new trial is warranted.”
