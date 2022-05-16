John “Jack” DiMento was recognized as the Class of 2022 Salutatorian, and Keegan Leverett was recognized as the Valedictorian. Jack finished his time at SSC with a weighted cumulative GPA of 4.48. Jack was a member of Student Council for five years and most recently served as Vice President. He is a member of National Junior Honor Society, National Honor Society, and French Honor Society. Jack is also a member of Mu Alpha Theta and the Hancock Youth Leadership Academy. Jack’s biggest academic achievement this year was being named a National Merit finalist. Jack will be attending the University of Mississippi where he will pursue a pre-law course of study.
Keegan’s weighted GPA was a 4.50. He is a member of the cross country, soccer, and track teams. He has been a member of Student Council, National Honor Society, and was a student minister. Keegan is a member of Hancock County Leadership Academy and is a student ambassador through the SSC admissions office. Keegan will be attending the University of Mississippi in the fall where he will be studying biochemistry with hopes to attend medical school after completion of his undergraduate degree.
