Valedictorian Brady McCaw has maintained a 4.62 GPA during his time at SSC and has been on President’s Honor Roll three years and earned Alpha Honor Roll the other. Brady is heavily involved in campus life - He currently serves as Student Council President and is a member of the National Honor Society. He is also a Student Ambassador, a member of the Hancock Youth Leadership Academy, serves as Treasurer of the Key Club, President of Mu Alpha Theta, and serves as Lead Intern for the Saint Stanislaus admissions department. Brady also spent 4 years on the golf team. Brady plans on attending The Georgia Institute of Technology in the fall and will major in architecture. Brady is the son of Kathy Terrell and George McCaw
Salutatorian Zachary May has maintained a 4.47 GPA in his career at SSC. He was on the Alpha Honor Roll for three years and President’s Honor roll for one. Zachary is a Senior Representative for Mu Alpha Theta. He is also a member of Key Club, National Honor Society, French Honor Society, and Student Council. He serves as both a Student Minister and Student Ambassador for Saint Stanislaus. In addition, Zachary won this year’s AP Scholar Award. He will be attending Purdue University next year and will major in engineering. Zachary is the son of Stephanie and Geoff May.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.