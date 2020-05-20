Saint Stanislaus is proud to announce Houston Holman and Brennan Toepfer as Co-Valedictorians for the Saint Stanislaus Class of 2020. The announcement was made on May 18, 2020 by Saint Stanislaus principal, Gary Blackburn.
Holman and Toefper are both National Merit finalists and boast a combined scholarship amount of over $1.1 million.
Houston is a member of National Honor Society, Varsity Quiz Bowl, eSports team, and Mu Alpha Theta. He serves as Senior Representative in Mu Alpha Theta and President of the National Honor Society. He is both a National Merit finalist and National Merit Scholarship award recipient. Houston is the son of David and Elizabeth Holman. Houston will attend the University of Texas at Dallas to study computer science.
Brennan is a member of Student Council, Mu Alpha Theta, Track and Field, and the Hancock Youth Leadership Association. He also serves as a Student Minister. He was elected by his peers to serve as Student Council President for the current school year and serves as Co-President of Mu Alpha Theta. He is also a National Merit finalist. Brennan is the son of Preethi Harrison and Keith Toepfer. Brennan will attend the University of Mississippi where he will study biomedical engineering at the Center for Manufacturing Excellence. About Saint Stanislaus Saint Stanislaus, located in Bay St. Louis, MS, is a Catholic boarding and day school for young men in grades seven through twelve. The school fosters character formation and integrates faith development within a curriculum that is primarily college preparatory. For more information on Saint Stanislaus, please visit our website at www.ststan.com.
