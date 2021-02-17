With so many events being cancelled, everyone wants to know, “Is St. Rose having its catfish dinners this Lenten season?” Well, the answer is YES. They’re going to provide drive-thru and delivery service in order to keep everyone protected.
Beginning Friday, February 19 and going through March 26, St Rose will offer its famous Mississippi-raised fried catfish, potato salad, green beans, bread, and cake dinners for only $10.00. Dinners will be available from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Drive thru will be available at the St. Rose de Lima Holy Spirit Center, 301 S. Necaise Avenue, Bay St. Louis, MS. Delivery to your home or business will also be available. Call 228-467-9700 or 985-346-7853.
Please be as “hungry” and generous as possible during this difficult time as we all fight to beat this pandemic and still have fun and fundraisers!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.