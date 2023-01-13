St. Rose de Lima Catholic Church is hosting a fish fry to support the families of Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe, two members of the Bay St. Louis Police Department, who died tragically on December 14, 2022. The fish fry will be held on Saturday, January 14, at the Holy Spirit Center across the street from the church, beginning at 11 a.m.
According to Bryan Therolf, who leads the church’s annual Lenten Fish Fry, the goal is to sell “one thousand plates” with all money raised to go to the families of the fallen officers.
“Within hours of word of the tragedy getting out, (St. Rose members) Ed Prados and Craig Saucier were on the phone, discussing how St. Rose might support the families,” said Therolf. “They came up with the idea of a fish fry, and the parish rallied behind the idea.”
Prados, Saucier and Therolf immediately organized a committee, and with the support and encouragement of Fr. Anil Thomas, S.V.D., pastor of St. Rose, the committee began receiving support from the business community and city leaders.
Momentum continued to grow for the fish fry as word spread of another group planning a fundraiser for the same day. Mayor Mike Favre suggested to the Brothers in Blue Motorcycle Club to talk with the St. Rose fish fry organizers. The two groups met last Friday and agreed to work together on the fish fry with the Brothers in Blue providing pastalaya to compliment the catfish plates.
“It’s amazing how two different organizations planning different events for the same cause came together,” said Brothers in Blue Motorcycle Club Gulf Coast Gamblers chapter president Josh Messer. “Our plans fit together perfectly. That had to be God’s plan.
“The church had the facilities and resources needed to make this benefit happen. I think it’s going to be a great tribute to the families of these fallen officers.”
Brothers in Blue is bringing entertainment in the form of Bayou Troubadour, a band that had committed to supporting their initial event. The band will perform from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on the grounds behind the Holy Spirit Center. Brothers in Blue also secured a Yeti cooler filled with Crown Royal whiskey to be raffled on Saturday with all proceeds going to the families of the fallen officers.
Over the years, St. Rose has had parishioners who served Bay St. Louis and Hancock County proudly, including the first and only African American Chief Douglas Williams and officers and deputies - William Tate, Alton Benoit, Wilbert Dorsey, Thomas Farve, Anotole Holmes, Robert Williams, Thyra Labat and others.
The plates will include fried Mississippi-raised catfish, pastalaya, green beans, a roll and a slice of cake. A plate costs $15.00. Patrons may pick up fish plates inside the Holy Spirit Center and sit inside or walk over to the pavilion to enjoy their meal as they listen to the band. A drive-through pickup line will start on the north entrance of the campus and exit at the south end.
