Friday marks the beginning of Memorial Day Weekend — the unofficial start of summer — and the St. Clare Seafood Festival will mark its official post-COVID return with a veterans remembrance ceremony and a weekend full of live music, fresh Gulf seafood, carnival rides, games and a massive fireworks display.
“We’re hoping that it will be bigger and better than ever,” Earline Thomas, one of the founders and organizers of the festival, said this week. “With us not being able to have our fair last year, hopefully the people will return.”
Thomas said the Seafood Festival is the parish’s biggest fundraiser all year long, and its become one of the city of Waveland’s signature events.
The event is scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. on Friday with a “Tribute to the Military.”
After the carnival rides and food booths open, Brandon Tingstrom and Exit 16 Band will perform on the main stage from 7-10 p.m. Friday.
A classic car show is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Food will be available for purchase beginning at 11 a.m.
The Baytles Band is scheduled to perform from noon-2 p.m. on Saturday; and the Category 6 Band will perform from 7-10 p.m.
On Sunday, the festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Foret Tradition will perform from 7-10 p.m. Sunday, and the evening will end with a fireworks show.
Food available for purchase will include boiled crawfish, cold and hot shrimp pasta, red beans and rice, fried crab claws, po-boys, fried shrimp and fish, crab-stuffed potatoes, hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos and cotton candy. There will also be a beer booth featuring Heineken, Miller Lite, Coors Lite and Lazy Magnolia.
There will be a variety of carnival rides and people can purchase tickets.
There will also be a dessert booth, silent auction and dozens of vendor booths.
There is no admission fee to the event.
St. Clare Catholic Church is located at 236 S. Beach Blvd. in Waveland.
Learn more about the festival through Facebook at St. Clare Seafood Festival.
Memorial Day
American Legion Post 139 in Bay St. Louis will host a Memorial Day ceremony to honor veterans beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 31, at St. Mary’s Cemetery, 301 Necaise Ave., Bay St. Louis, in front of the Clement Bontemps gravesite.
There post will host another ceremony starting at noon at Legion Post 139, located at 7-3 Green Meadow Rd., Bay St. Louis.
Ceremony flags will be available for fallen veterans you would like to recognize the day of the ceremony.
Afterwards, the legion will host a free BBQ for all attendees, with hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans, Cole slaw, chips and sweet tea.
American Legion Post 77 at 503 Waveland Ave. in Waveland will host a Veterans Memorial Day Service at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 31, at the post home. The public is invited.
