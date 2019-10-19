Cruisin' the Coast may have zoomed on by, but it's still festival season in Hancock County -- St. Clare Catholic Church in Waveland will host Fall Fest today, Saturday, Oct. 19, from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

The festival includes a full line-up of live musical groups, including the Rougarous from noon-3 p.m.; the Mande Milkshakers from 5-7 p.m.; and Shane Mendel with Autumn Rise-N from 7-10 p.m.

There will also be a Kids' Zone with games and activities; a kids pumpkin decorating contest; hay rides; arts & crafts; a cornhole tournament; and a $5,000 drawdown.

There will also be plenty of food for sale, including fried oysters, hamburgers and hot dogs and barbecue, including award-winning competition team Dustey & Noel's Hometown BBQ.

The event will be sponsored by Silver Sliper Casino Hotel.

There is no admission fee to the event.

St. Clare Catholic Church is located at 236 S. Beach Blvd. in Waveland.

Learn more about the festival through Facebook.