Friday marks the beginning of Memorial Day Weekend — the unofficial start of summer — and the St. Clare Seafood Festival will mark its official return with a veterans remembrance ceremony, a tribute to fallen officers and a weekend full of live music, fresh Gulf seafood, carnival rides, games and a massive fireworks display.
“This year, we are having a special tribute to our fallen officers,” Knights of Columbus Veterans Celebration coordinator Charles Walden said. “Lt. Michael Boutte of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Officer Branden Estorffe and Sgt. Steven Robin, both of the Bay St. Louis Police Department. Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam and Bay PD Deputy Chief Alvin Kingston will be there to present wreaths we are providing.”
During the veterans' ceremony, Walden said, the St. Clare Knight of Columbus will honor the American flag and the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign War will host a 21-Gun Salute.
“In addition, we will have American Legion’s - Ms. Poppy who will hand out red poppies to all the veterans who are in attendance,” Walden said. “We will also hand out patriotic cross pins to all the veterans. This will be a moving and patriotic event to begin our festival. Please pray for our veterans, first responders and our country.”
Organizers say the Seafood Festival is the parish’s biggest fundraiser all year long, and it has become one of the city of Waveland’s signature events.
The event is scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. on Friday with the veterans ceremony and officer tribute.
After the carnival rides and food booths open, Nonc Nu and Da Wild Matous will perform on the main stage from 7-10 p.m. Friday.
A classic car show is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Food will be available for purchase beginning at 11 a.m.
Elvis impersonator Nick Perkins is scheduled to perform from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday; and the Kings of Neon Band will perform from 7-10 p.m.
On Sunday, the festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Dr. Rock and the Interns will perform from 2-4 p.m. and Foret Tradition will perform from 7-10 p.m. Sunday, and the evening will end with a fireworks show.
Food available for purchase will include boiled crawfish, cold and hot shrimp pasta, red beans and rice, fried crab claws, po-boys, fried shrimp and fish, crab-stuffed potatoes, hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos and cotton candy. There will also be a beer booth featuring Heineken, Miller Lite, Coors Lite and Lazy Magnolia.
There will be a variety of carnival rides and people can purchase tickets.
There will also be a dessert booth, silent auction and dozens of vendor booths.
There is no admission fee to the event.
St. Clare Catholic Church is located at 236 S. Beach Blvd. in Waveland.
Learn more about the festival through Facebook at St. Clare Seafood Festival.
Memorial Day Ceremonies
• American Legion Post 139 in Bay St. Louis will host a Memorial Day ceremony to honor veterans beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 31, at St. Mary’s Cemetery, 301 Necaise Ave., Bay St. Louis, in front of the Clement Bontemps gravesite.
There post will host another ceremony starting at noon at Legion Post 139, located at 7-3 Green Meadow Rd., Bay St. Louis.
Ceremony flags will be available for fallen veterans you would like to recognize the day of the ceremony.
Afterwards, the legion will host a free BBQ for all attendees, with hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans, Cole slaw, chips and sweet tea.
Elsewhere for Memorial Day Weekend
Hancock County members of the Asgard Motorcycle Club will join their brethren at the Gulfport Dragway for the annual Memorial Day Blowout, May 26-29.
“It’s our 40th year going,” club V.P. “Asgard Ray” Bale said, “and we only misse don eyear, and that was for Covid — all the money goes to our charity. This is our main fundraiser. It’s the only fundraiser.”
Asgard supports the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast and busy Christmas presents for deserving children all along the Coast each year.
“Even if you don’t have a bike, come and enjoy yourself,” Bale said.
The event is adults only. For more, call 228-392-8281, or email asgard@asgardmc.com.
