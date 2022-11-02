It was a dark and stormy day in the Bay on Saturday, but that didn’t keep the witches away.
“The (ninth annual) Witches Walk, despite the weather, was another huge event for Old Town Bay St. Louis,” event organizer Yuki Northington said. “We estimate that we had 400 witches in attendance and had tons of positive feedback. My first phone call of the day was someone asking me what the date was for 2023 so that they could book a house. It just gets better and better every year.”
Northington -- who organized the Walk along with Kay Kell and event-founder Karen West -- said it drew people from several different states, but it brought in a whole "coven" from New Orleans.
"We appreciate everybody coming out," West said. "I think everybody is here to have a great time — let’s eat, drink and be scary!”
The event grows bigger each year, but it started with a handful of friends dressing up in their best witchy-wear.
"My friends from Jackson all came down and we celebrated one of their birthdays -- it's on (October) 30th," West said. "We all dressed up like witches and we had so much fun, so we did it again the next year.
"Then Mickey Evans and Barb Fillingame got involved … and that was a lot of fun, but all those things changed and I kind of took over.”
In 2019, West got Northington and Ning Wiebmar involved, and they brought in the Old Town Merchants Association, making the event bigger than ever.
Winner of this year’s costume contest was Debbie Johnson Theall; first runner-up was Karen Schneller-Sinnett; second runner-up was Valorie Hart.
Later in the day, Century Hall hosted the “Best Hat Contest.” Sunnie (no last name given) won first place. The winner of the Best Makeup Contest at Portside Cafe was Marianna.
