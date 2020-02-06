Next week, Waveland’s monthly Food Truck Friday falls on Feb. 14, which is Valentine’s Day.

In celebration of the holiday, organizers are hosting a valentine-themed event.

Waveland’s Food Truck Friday is held the second Friday of each month, event coordinator Kristen Tusa said.

The last three events were canceled due to weather conditions, she said, and event organizers are hoping to bring back some of the “momentum” with this event.

In observance of Valentine’s Day, the tables will be decorated with white table cloths and candles, she said. Roses will also be available for purchase.

Food Truck Friday is a family-friendly event and Tusa encourages attendees to bring the whole family, which is one of the things parents appreciate about the event, she said.

Next week’s vendors include: Denny Wayne’s Festive, Twisted Magnolia, Semplice Wood Fired Pizza, Rolling Bayou, and Creole Tomateaux, Tusa said.

Local DJ Gregory Barabino will also provide the musical entertainment, she added.

Learn more about the event through Facebook at Waveland Food Truck Friday. Tusa said menus are posted the week before the event.

The event is held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Coleman Avenue.

If any business owners or individuals would like to help sponsor music on any Food Truck Friday, contact Tusa at 228-209-7399 or kristentusa@gmail.com.