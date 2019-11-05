Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam on Tuesday warned local residents about a scam in which someone is impersonating an officer on telephone calls trying to get people to part with their cash.

"It has been brought to our attention that someone is calling citizens stating that he is Chief Deputy Jeremy Skinner with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office calling on behalf of Sheriff Adam to 'collect payment of old fines,'" Adam said in a press release and on social media. "This is a scam.

"The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office will never contact you by phone to request any payments. If you have any questions or need to report this type of activity, please contact Hancock County Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191."