Dr. Sandra Reed, superintendent of the Bay-Waveland School District, confirmed Wednesday that the district sent letters to some parents of athletes last week that their children may have come into contact with another student who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
“We did have a female athlete that tested positive for COVID-19,” Reed said, “and we followed the guidelines from the Mississippi High School Athletic Association and the Mississippi State Department of Health.”
Reed said “there were two different sports that were involved,” including volleyball, but she did not specify the other sport, citing fears that it might help identify who the student is, in violation of federal medical privacy laws.
“Everybody that has possibly been affected has been notified,” Reed said. “We did this through email and we sent a hard copy (letter) home to the parents.”
Reed said the district advised parents their children may have come into contact with a student who had tested positive for COVID-19 and to seek the guidance of a health professional.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we shut down some of our athletic practices,” Reed said.
However, she said, volleyball practice will resume this Thursday, and the other sport has already resumed its regular schedule.
“The other sport that was involved, the 14-day period has passed,” Reed said.
