Tropical Storm Claudette caused flooding in several parts of Hancock County, but some Bay St. Louis residents told the city council last week they believe their own flooding was as much the result of poor drainage and inadequate building codes as it was the storm.
Rachel Dangermond, who owns the 100 Men Hall in the 300 block at Union Street, said last week that damage in her neighborhood during the storm could and should have been prevented.
“The hall did not flood, for a change,” Dangermond said. “We were spared.”
However, she said, some of her neighbors weren’t so lucky.
“When I first moved into the hall, the land that was across from it was just a postage stamp and it drained into the ditch, and when it rained, that water would just stand there,” Dangermond said. “When I had an event, patrons couldn’t park there because it was just wetlands.”
Since that time, she said, four houses have been built on that property.
“When they went to build that first house and they laid a concrete foundation and a concrete driveway,” Dangermond said, she knew it was a mistake. “It was already a drainage area. But the contractor and the city, they said it’s up to code. Then they built a second house, and of course the water starts backing up into the street. By the time they built the third house, the street is always flooded every time it rains.”
Adding to the problem, she said, “The city hasn’t cleaned out the ditch in at least eight months. This time, all the culverts were slow and (the water) started backing up at the back of the houses.”
Then, she said, “the city came and dug a swale on my property. I wrote to the city at the time that that doesn’t make any sense. The water doesn’t come this way, it goes (the other) way. That’s just plum stupid.
“This is an infrastructure problem and it’s also a hydrology problem caused by the city code. .. There’s not a permeable surface in sight, no French drains, nothing.”
Dangermond said that when the water from Claudette started flooding the houses across from her property, “the wood floors popped off like Lee Press-On nails.”
Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre acknowledged Tuesday that the city has a number of drainage issues to work on.
“We have a lot of areas we’ve targeted and have started to work on,” Favre said. “We’re working with FEMA and trying to get funding through them. We met with them last week and we’re very optimistic that they’re going to be able to help us out.
“We’ve got our people working on our problem areas. We’re working on an overall drainage plan, and we’re going to get our main drains taken care of.
“We’re out there working in the troubled area first. Overall, the plan is to go through all our drainage, to correct and shore up main drainage areas, washed-up box culverts and everything.”
Favre said a major hurdle the city has been facing is that there’s a lot of area to cover with too few employees and too little equipment.
“We’ve told everybody before, we don’t have the equipment or the manpower to go in and clean everything we need to in a timely manner,” Favre said. “We’ve got two trackhoes, a backhoe and four or five people, and that’s what we’ve got to take care of 250 miles of drainage ditches.
“That’s why we’re working with FEMA and trying to come up with an overall plan. The sooner we can get that okayed, we’ll move forward and get some contractors in here to help us.”
Favre said the city will be working in conjunction with the Hancock County Board of Supervisors, which has contracted with Waggoner Engineering on a comprehensive watershed-based storm water program. Much of that project was funded through funds from the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA).
The county-wide study was designed to identify the county's watershed issues and help engineer ways to solve them.
If you experienced flooding to your primary dwelling during Tropical Storm Claudette, please report it to the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency by calling 228-255-0942. If you have insurance, please report issues to your insurance provider in addition to reporting to the Hancock County EMA.
