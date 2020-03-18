While a lot of people were busy last Friday stockpiling supplies in the face of a viral outbreak, a Bay St. Louis fishing charter was busy helping a group of veterans stockpile a hoard of good memories.

Shore Thing Fishing Charters used seven different boats early Friday morning to take a group of 28 veterans out for several hours of deep sea fishing, then brought them back to the Bay St. Louis Municipal Harbor and took them over to The Blind Tiger for lunch, all free of charge.

“It was a great day of fishing,” one of the vets said Friday as he stepped off the boat. “Now we’re looking forward to a great day of eating.”

“We’ve been doing this for about 10 years,” Shore Thing’s Capt. Sonny Schindler said Friday. “We were going through different groups and organizations before we finally hooked up with Gen. Bill Glaskow at Camp Shelby, and he started helping us get in contact with the veterans and set up the tours.

“The thing that ties this all together is Thomas Genin with The Blind Tiger. On Veterans Day, he always does that free lunch for veterans and active-duty military. We started talking about doing it on Veterans Day, but Thomas said we could do it any time.

“You don’t need a specific day to celebrate how amazing these men and women are. It’s kind of like Valentine’s Day — you don’t really show your loved one how much you love ‘em on just that one day. You show ‘em all year long. We should be honoring these men and women every day because they’re so amazing. … The guys donate way more to our country and freedom than we do (for them).”

Schindler said that while he and the Shore Thing crew take the vets out to fish, Genin and The Blind Tiger crew get all the food ready.

“They do a terrific job,” he said.

For the past couple of years, Schindler said, Glaskow has been deployed elsewhere, so Dustin and Michelle Robinson have taken up the task of coordinating the veterans with the fishing charter.

“They handle all the logistics and they are fantastic,” Schindler said. “It takes one message — this many soldiers, this day and time. All we need is good weather and they take it from there.

“The soldiers are always so appreciative. It’s just an opportunity for them to get out there and clear their heads. Sometimes they talk about the horrors of war, and sometimes they’re just talking about their kids, but it’s a good time to decompress. They talk to their soldier buddies, they talk to me, and you can tell it’s a big stress relief for them. .. to maybe just take a break for a couple of hours.

“It’s such a pleasure to do it. I wish we could do it every day.”