The Waveland Ground Zero Hurricane Museum on Friday celebrated the opening of the exhibit “Crossroads: Change in Rural America.”
The exhibit is made possible through the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with the Mississippi Humanities Council.
“We are thrilled to be here tonight,” museum board chair and project director Bernie Cullen said.
The effort to bring about the Smithsonian exhibit was started by the late LiLi Stahler-Murphy, who along with Basil Kennedy was instrumental in opening the doors of the hurricane museum.
“LiLi had a wonderful vision for the Smithsonian,” Cullen said. “To actually be here and see her dream come true just means so much to me.”
Mississippi Humanities Council Executive Director Stuart Rockoff said that Waveland was one of six sites in the state of Mississippi and the only site on the coast for the exhibit.
“How special to bring this exhibit here to Waveland,” he said. “It’s called the Main Street program. The idea behind it is that we help bring Smithsonian exhibits to all the communities. When it works well, those communities all pull together. They strengthen and they work to make it happen. Because we don’t just give you the exhibit, we ask you and encourage you to do your own local exhibit. This is a national exhibit, but what is Waveland’s story? How does Waveland’s story connect to the themes of the exhibit?”
Rockoff said that Waveland’s effort will become the story he uses to describe the impact of the program.
This is the eighth Smithsonian exhibit that has been brought to Mississippi in the past few years, he said.
“The point is to bring Smithsonian quality exhibits to small towns across Mississippi and across America to help understand some of the broad important historical changes that have shaped our state and our country,” he said. “This is about rural America. Its thriving and some of the struggles they have faced. And how it has shown resilience with those struggles. How better a place to show resilience than Waveland, Mississippi and on Coleman Avenue? So yes, you got selected, but it was not a hard choice.”
The MHC is an independent non-profit organization and the state affiliate for the National Endowment for the Humanities, which is a federal agency that supports public humanities programs, Rockoff said. Most of the MHC funding comes from the NEH as well as grants, foundations, corporations, and individuals, he added.
“What we do with that money is we support a wide range of public humanities programs throughout the state,” he said. “Our mission is to create opportunities for Mississippians to learn about themselves in a larger world and enrich communities through civil conversations about our history and culture.”
Learn more about MHC at mshumanities.org.
The museum board presented LiLi’s husband Donald Murphy with the Category 5 award, crafted by Donna Martin, who is also a museum board member, of DragonFire Glass Studio in Waveland.
“It is my extreme pleasure to present this to you for your generosity, for your continued support of the museum, and for all your love and dedication,” Martin said.
After Friday’s ribbon cutting, 65 guests viewed the Smithsonian exhibit, Cullen said. On Saturday, the first day it was open to the public, Cullen said, 29 visitors stopped in.
The Smithsonian’s portable multi-kiosk exhibit also features panels that include interactive tools for children, Cullen said.
In addition, Waveland Ground Zero Museum has created 10 new displays featuring Hancock County’s history, “From Logtown to INFINITY.”
The panels will highlight Bay St. Louis, Clermont Harbor, Diamondhead, Kiln, Pearlington, and Waveland with four specific themes: Historical markers; Crossing the Bay of St. Louis; Stennis: Hancock County Welcomes the Space Program; and African-American influences in Hancock County, Cullen said.
Cullen said Friday that 27 members of the community have volunteered to be museum docents as well as five student docents.
During the exhibition’s stay, which is from July 3 to Aug. 14, there will also be a series of lectures:
July 14: “Port and Harbor: An asset to Hancock County” by William Cotter, CEO. The Port & Harbor serves as an influential economic engine for Hancock County. Mr. Cotter will share past, present, and future of the Port’s contribution to Hancock County. Held at Studio Waveland, located at 228 Coleman Ave, from 6 to 8 p.m.; lecture starts at 6:15 p.m. Light refreshments. Admission is free.
July 21: “Creative Economy” by Steve Barney, The Arts Hancock County and owner of Creative Arts Center. Barney will share video including interviews from various artists in our community addressing their art and contribution to the economy of the area. To be held at Lazy Magnolia Brewery, located at 7030 Roscoe Turner Rd., Kiln from 6 to 8 p.m. as a private function. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Lecture will start around 6:30 p.m.
July 24: “Agriculture changes” by Dr. Christian Stephenson, MS State Agricultural Extension agent in Hancock County. He will discuss changes over time in agriculture and horticulture within Hancock County and surrounding counties. Held at Waveland Library, located at 345 Coleman Ave., from 6 to 8 p.m; lecture starts at 6:15 p.m. Light refreshments. Admission is free.
July 28: “Black History and Influence” by Art Clementin, retired education administrator; past Library Board of Trustee chairman and host of weekly religious radio program This program will acknowledge the strong influence and contribution made to Hancock County by its black ancestors and current leaders. Held at Pearlington Library, located at 6096 1st Ave., from 6 to 8 p.m, lecture starts at 6:15 p.m. Light refreshments. Admission is free.
Aug. 4: “Logtown to Infinity” by Allison Anderson, FAIA, LEED-AP and Brehm Bell, J.D. This lecture will highlight the changes in the community from the days of Logtown to the contributions at Stennis. Held at Bay St. Louis Library, located at 312 Hwy. 90, from 6 to 8 p.m.; lecture starts at 6:15 p.m. Light refreshments. Admission is free.
Aug. 11: “Population Data and Trends” by John Green, PhD. Dr. Green, professor of Agricultural Economics and director at the Southern Rural Development Center at Mississippi State University, will discuss population data and trends in Hancock County covering changes between 2000-2010. Held at Studio Waveland, located at 228 Coleman Ave., from 6 to 8 p.m.; lecture starts at 6:15 p.m. Light refreshments. Admission is free.
The Waveland Ground Zero Hurricane Museum is housed in a historic building built in 1927, which once housed Waveland Elementary School. The building is city-owned and was the only building left standing on Coleman Avenue after Hurricane Katrina. It is on the National Historic Registry.
The Waveland Ground Zero Hurricane Museum is located at 335 Coleman Ave. and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.
Learn more at www.wavelandgroundzero.com and through Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at WavelandGZM.
Contact staff at 228-467-9012.
