Old Town Bay St. Louis will be teeming with rogue pirates and swashbucklers Friday, May 14th and Saturday, May 15th, during the sixth annual Pirate Day in the Bay celebration. The downtown event, organized by the non-profit Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse, will be centered around Old Town and Pirate Central, located at S. Beach Blvd. and Court Street. The expanding event draws locals and visitors from all across the fifty states and was recently named a Top Twenty Event by the Southeast Tourism Society, chosen from events taking place across twelve southern states.
The weekend will be packed with music, family and kid-friendly activities, as well as a few adults-only events. Krewe members will be in full pirate attire, and visitors are encouraged to wear their pirate best to celebrate the Bay’s pirate history, dating back over 200 years.
The event kicks off Friday evening at 4:00 pm, when pirates officially arrive in Bay St. Louis and begin meandering their way through Old Town with a Pub Crawl and Scavenger Hunt throughout local eateries and establishments. This adults-only event requires tickets, which can be purchased in advance or at Pirate Central that day. Enjoy live music by The Castaways from 7pm.-11pm.
On Saturday, May 15th, the event turns family-friendly with a Lil’ Buccaneers’ Parade at 11am. The parade will begin at the corner of Main St. and Second St., and end at Pirate Central. Kids will also enjoy the Pirate Play Zone, open 11am until 7pm (small fee required for entrance). A popular pirate costume contest is scheduled for 12:30 pm Saturday with an overall adult male and female winner named, as well as top three winners in several children’s age groups.
Also on Saturday, shop the craft vendors and enjoy entertainment at Pirate Central, followed by the Pirate Invasion Parade at 5pm. After the parade enjoy live entertainment featuring Dr. Rock & the Interns from 7pm-11pm. and a Grand Finale Fireworks Display
at 9 pm.
The event is an annual fundraiser for the Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse, a volunteer organization that supports economic development in downtown Bay St. Louis.
Budget Travel Magazine named “The Bay” one of the “Coolest Small Towns in America” in 2013. Coastal Living Magazine named Bay St. Louis one of the top ten small beach towns in the country in 2010, and it was also named in the Official Best of Mississippi listing as the Best Pleasure Seekers Paradise in 2014. The Bay was just featured in the April 2021 issue of Southern Living Magazine as one of the South’s Best Beach Towns.
The weekend event is sponsored by Silver Slipper Casino, ABC Rental, Bayou Caddy Utility South, and Rosetti’s Liquor Barrel.
Full details and the schedule can be found on the website www.MKOTSH.com. For advance tickets the Pirate Pub Crawl, go to eventbrite.com/e/pirate-day-in-the-bay-tickets-60034689372. For further information, call Dina Rosetti at (228) 216-6416 or Ginny Cabell at (601) 953-1972.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.