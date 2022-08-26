I’ve always had some serious respect, for those men and women who make their living on the water. Grant Sterling Foster has made a very good name for himself the last several years. Grant and his family make, without a doubt, the best traps money can buy. They do All of this, right here in Waveland, MS! Their crab traps are what they are known for, but they also make Custom Minnow, crawfish, and pinfish traps, along with holding pens for crabs and baitfish. I have several of his traps, and pens. One of them has been sitting in saltwater for over 4 YEARS!!! It’s still in perfect shape.
The last couple of years, I’ve gotten my traps and pens delivered when Grant and his Dad Tom come fishing. We’ve had some fun trips over the years. We usually target redfish, but they just like to catch fish. I alway enjoy talking about their traps. Grant is a fascinating guy. He is a proud member of the Southern Ute Indian tribe. I learned His Ute name is “Rising Sun” which is also the name of his trap making business, Rising Sun Crab Traps.
We barely made our last trip happen. The storms gave us a very small window to work with. We were able to get several nice trout, reds, a flounder and a huge jack crevalle. The highlight of our brief trip was when Grant, and his Dad both caught tagged fish!!! To catch one tagged fish is a huge accomplishment, but for both of them to do it, on the same trip, was nothing short of amazing.
While were cleaning fish, I baited the brand new pinfish trap they brought me with some fish scraps. In no less than 15 minutes there must’ve been 50 pinfish in that trap. Trust me, they know how to make a trap.
It has been a real treat watching my buddy Grant success. He has made a big name for himself in the fishing world. Here’s to my friend, Rising Sun.
For more information on the finest traps
And pens made:
Rising Sun Crab Traps
Waveland, MS
228-344-3152
