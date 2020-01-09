A Bay St. Louis man was arrested late Wednesday in a shooting incident at Bay Park Apartments that wounded four people, one of whom has died, police confirmed early Thursday morning.

Jason MIchel, 23, was charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of carjacking and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, Bay Police Chief Gary Ponthieux Jr. said in a press release issued early Thursday morning. Michel is also facing additional charges from the Waveland Police Department for alleged carjacking, Ponthieux said.

"On Jan. 8, 2020, at approximately 7:57 p.m., the Bay St. Louis Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Bay Park Apartments, located at 10 Bay Park Way," Ponthieux said. "Officers located four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. All victims were transported to area hospitals. One victim died as a result of the injury, two are in critical condition, and one has been discharged with non-life threatening injuries.

"Michel fled the scene in a stolen vehicle and proceeded to Keith’s Superstore, located at the intersection of Highway 603 and Kiln-Waveland Cutoff Road, where he then took another vehicle at gun point. Michel fled to a residence in the 2000 block of West Itawamba Street in the Bayside Park Community. Michel was apprehended without incident with the assistance of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office."

Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk on Thursday confirmed the identity of the victim who died, 19-year-old Cheyanne Schultz.

The other victims' names have not yet been released.

Sheriff Ricky Adam said Wednesday that deputies were responding to the reported carjacking at the Hwy. 603 gas station when the suspect's mother called to report that her son had come home covered in blood and brandishing a shotgun.

Deputies found the vehicle stolen from the gas station in front of the residence and Waveland police found the car stolen from the apartment complex at the gas station.

Ponthieux said Michel was transported to the Hancock County Jail, where he remained Thursday morning under a $3,600,000 bond set by Municipal Court Judge Stephen Maggio.

"This investigation is ongoing," Ponthieux said. "The Bay St. Louis Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Bay St. Louis Police Department at 228-467-9222. You can contact Crimestoppers at 877-787-5898 or submit a tip via the web at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.