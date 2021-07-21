Officials from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening at West Holmes Street in Bayside Park.
Sheriff Ricky Adam confirmed that one person -- reportedly a 38-year-old man -- was seriously wounded and airlifted to a New Orleans hospital. Witnesses at the scene say they heard two gunshots.
At one point after the shooting, officers fired tear gas into a home on West Issaqueena just one street over from the crime scene, searching for a suspect who was believed to be hiding in the attic.
Officers were still looking for the suspect as of 10:00 p.m. Wednesday.
Also assisting at the scene were representatives from the Bayside Park and Clermont Harbor fire departments.
