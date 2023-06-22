Officers of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an apparent drive-by shooting that took place Thursday morning in the Bayside Park community.
“At approximately 11:45 (Thursday morning) Bayside Fire Department was dispatched to Hancock Drive for a drive-by shooting,” according to the department’s Facebook page. “Bayside Fire Chief Tony Johnston arrived on scene and assisted AMR with a male victim that was shot twice in the back. Rescue 5 Helicopter airlifted the patient to a nearby trauma center. Sheriff’s office is still on scene processing the crime scene.”
"We don't think the injury is life-threatening at this point," Sheriff Ricky Adam said. "All we know is so far, apparently a vehicle was passing by the corner of East Neshoba and Hancock Drive."
Friends of the victim say he was sitting in a parked vehicle when "they saw a black vehicle (drive up) with a gun sticking out of the window fire two or three shots."
The Sea Coast Echo will release more information as it becomes available.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.