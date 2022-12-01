The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that apparently occurred at Bayside Park on Wednesday.
Deputies responded to the 6000 block of West Forest Street at around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sheriff Ricky Adam said, and “Upon arrival, there was a female victim who had been shot.”
The woman was transported to Ochsner - Hancock Center and later transferred to University Medical Center New Orleans.
“She’s in stable condition,” Adam said. “We interviewed her a little earlier today. It’s involving a domestic situation … . We’re identifying some possible suspects right now.”
The victim’s name has not yet been publicly released.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.