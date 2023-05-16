Hancock County Sherifff’s agents on Monday arrested a Georgia man and seized about a thousand fentanyl tablets, Sheriff Ricky Adam said in a press release Tuesday.
“Criminal Interdiction Agents of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a 2106 Audi Q6 Supercharge sedan on Interstate 10, which was driven by Martin L. Williams, 34, Lawrenceville, Ga.,” according to the release. “A subsequent search of the vehicle and further investigation resulted in agents locating approximately eight ounces of marijuana and approximately 1,000 illicitly manufactured and pressed tablets of fentanyl. These tablets were not a pharmaceutical grade tablet, and obviously manufactured in a clandestine set-up.”
Williams was traveling from Louisiana through Hancock County on his way back to Georgia, Adam said.
“Williams will be charged federally with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute,” according to the release. “This investigation remains ongoing by our Task Force Officers assigned to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.”
“The message is very simple,” Adam said. “These tablets were obviously not a pharmaceutical grade product, meaning they were ‘look-alikes.’ The public should be aware of the dangers posed by these illicitly manufactured products that contain fentanyl, as these are the products that users and addicts consume, unaware of their potential potency, that very likely could lead to overdose and death. Parents, if you are not having these conversations with your children, teaching them to avoid the dangers posed by these imposter tablets, please start now. That conversation could very well save a life.”
