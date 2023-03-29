Hancock County sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday served search warrants at both Bay St. Louis and Waveland LA Harvest stores.
LA Harvest offers a wide variety of legal CBD and hemp products at its Bay location on Hwy. 90 and in a new location at Choctaw Plaza that was scheduled to open Thursday, but investigators Wednesday said they were searching for illegal contraband.
“The company is selling marijuana-based products here and selling hemp-only products,” Casey Favre, director of the Hancock Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, said Wednesday, but officers were checking out reports the business was “essentially selling marijuana” without a legal medical dispensary license.
“There are dispensaries that have gone through the process to get a legal dispensary license and followed the protocols …,” Favre said, “but these aren’t those.”
Charges could be filed both against the store owner and employees, Favre said, depending on the outcome of the investigation.
The Sea Coast Echo will release more details as they become available.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.