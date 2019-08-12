The Hancock County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in Bayside Park.

At just after 2 p.m. on Monday, "the Hancock County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a residence in the Bayside Community in reference to someone being shot,"according to a press release issued by Chief Deputy Jeremy Skinner. "Upon arrival, deputies located a fifteen-year-old female with a single gunshot to the abdomen.

"Deputies immediately began CPR in attempts to resuscitate the female, who was unresponsive. The female was transported by American Medical Response to a local hospital."

Skinner said medical staff were able to revive the girl and she was airlifted to a trauma center after arriving at Ochsner Medical -- Hancock Center.

Skinner said a seventeen-year-old male, who was on the scene, "has been detained for questioning with the shooting. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office does not believe there is any further threat to the community."

Since the incident involves juveniles, "information for release is limited," Skinner said. "This case is ongoing and being handled by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division."

The Sea Coast Echo will update this story when more information becomes available.