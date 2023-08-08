Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam sailed to victory over three Republican challengers in Tuesday’s primary election, but there were a couple of upsets in the final tallies for the night, with three likely runoffs pending, including the chancery clerk’s race and the District 1 and 2 supervisors positions.
“We’re very excited for victory, and I think it validates everything we’ve been doing at the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office,” Adam said Tuesday after the totals were read.
In the final, unofficial, results, Adam earned 64.5 percent of the ballots cast, with 6,595 votes to Nathan “Corky” Hoda’s 1,169; Johnny R. Raffeo Jr.’s 232; and Channing Reynolds’ 2,182.
It was a good night for the Adam family — the sheriff’s brother, District 4 Supervisor Scotty Adam, also won reelection, earning 1,121 votes to challenger Louis Jimmy Necaise Jr.’s 604.
“I’m just happy to have the opportunity to serve another for years for all the people of District 4 and Hancock County,” Scotty Adam said.
Several current local officials ran uncontested this year, including Hancock Circuit Clerk Kendra Ladner Necaise; Coroner Jeff Hair; Election Commissioner Dist. 4 Donna Henry; Justice Court Judge 1 Desmond W. Hoda; Supervisor District 5 Darrin “Bo” Ladner; and Tax Assessor/Collector Jimmie Ladner. Justice Court Judge 3 Eric C. Moran was uncontested in the primary, but will face Libertarian candidate Lynn T. Smith in the November general election.
In the upsets category on Tuesday, long-time Dist. 46 state Sen. Philip Moran was trailing slightly behind challenger Philman Ladner in both the Hancock and Harrison County primaries. Unofficial results from the Hancock race show Ladner ahead with 4,428 votes to Moran’s 3,696, with all 26 precincts reporting. In Harrison County, with 99 percent of the votes tallied, Ladner was leading 2,073 to Moran’s 1,825 in unofficial results.
Another upset came in the District 1 Hancock Board of Supervisors Race. Incumbent Theresa Ryan placed third in the race Tuesday, with top vote-getter Donald Wayne Graham earning 537 votes and second-place Christopher “Packer” Ladner earning 482 votes. That race will likely go to a runoff, since neither of the three candidates earned 51 percent of the vote. The winner of the runoff will face Democrat Cody W. Shiyou in the November general election.
In the District 2 race, incumbent Greg Shaw garnered the most votes — 834 — but will square off again against Byron Ladner in the runoff. Ladner earned 688 votes; and Chris Smith took home 427.
In the Hancock County Chancery Clerk’s race — with four Republican candidates vying to replace long-time Clerk Tim Kellar, who is retiring at the end of the year — Tiffany Lee Cowman earned 4,244 votes in unofficial totals; Kodie Koenenn earned 3,125; Jordan Bradford, 1,917; and J.C. Brignone, 894.
Cowman and Koenenn will likely face each other again in a runoff on Aug. 29. The winner of the runoff will face Democratic candidate Henry Ward in the general election on Nov. 7.
In other races on Tuesday:
• In the District 3 Supervisor’s race, Diamondhead City Councilman Chuck Clark prevailed over Shea Michael Ladner, 1,617 to 1,113, in the effort to replace Koenenn on the board.
• In the Justice Court Judge Place 2 race, incumbent Judge Brian S. Necaise prevailed over challenger William “Bill” Covington 2,362-724.
• In the Constable Place 1 Republican race, incumbent Terry L. Necaise won 2,798 to Danny “Boy” Hoda’s 1,473 votes.
• In the Constable Place 2 Republican primary, John Ladner won with 1,585 votes; Carl “Chance” Berry earned 812; Colin Freeman, 515; and Christopher Dunn Sholar, 129.
• In the Constable Place 3 race, Guy “Tater” Graham won with 1,509 votes; David J. Perks earned 206; and incumbent Paul Taylor earned 566.
• In the House District 95 race, incumbent Rep. Jay McKnight won with 2,738 votes to challenger John M. Barnes’ 836.
• In the District 122 House race, incumbent Rep. Brent David Anderson won with 3,407 votes to challenger Micah Tinkler’s 860.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.