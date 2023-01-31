Hancock County sheriff’s investigators on Friday arrested a 44-year-old Kiln man for alleged child sex abuse.
Dan Charles Cochran Jr. was charged with one count of sexual battery and one count of molestation, Sheriff Ricky Adam said in a press release Tuesday.
“These charges stemmed from a call of service on Jan.11, 2023, to where deputies were dispatched to speak with a sixteen-year-old juvenile in reference to being molested,” Adam said. “The juvenile stated that she had been being molested and raped over the last several years.”
An investigation into the report, led to warrants being obtained for the DNA of Cochran and for the 18-month-old baby of the 16-year-old victim, to determine paternity, Adam said.
“Results of the paternity test verified that Cochran was the father of the victim’s eighteen-month-old child,” Adam said.
“From the onset of the investigation, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Investigators contacted and worked with Mississippi Child Protective Service,” Adam said. “During the investigation, CPS removed two additional juveniles from the home.”
Investigators determined that additional crimes were committed in other jurisdictions and sheriff’s officials reached out to those agencies, Adam said, and a warrant for 1st Degree Rape has since been issued by Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana.
Cochran is currently being housed at the Hancock County Adult Detention Center on $200,000 in bonds and a hold from the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.
“The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is continuing to investigate the allegations and working with other agencies,” Adam said.
An initial hearing in the case is scheduled for Feb. 28 in Hancock County Justice Court.
