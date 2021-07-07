Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church’s 37th annual Crab Festival kicked the Independence Day celebrations off in style last Thursday, drawing thousands of participants over the three-day event despite some occasional heavy downpours.
“We’re having a record day,” Crab Fest volunteer Jerry West said Friday evening. “I was here last night and all day today. There’s so many people. This is awesome! People love their seafood and everybody loves the Crab Fest!”
West wore an apron with a photo of himself with the late Cayce Seal and the rest of their boiled shrimp booth volunteers from the 2019 Crab Fest, along with the phrase “Live Like Cayce.” This year’s booth was dedicated to Seal, a Bay St. Louis native and Entergy lineman who died last month after a tragic electrical accident.
“We really miss Cayce,” West said. “He was such a good guy, a good man.”
A sign posted at the entrance to the fest also showed Seal’s photo, with the inscription: “In Memory of Cayce Seal. Thank you for your dedicated years of volunteering at OLG Crab Fest.”
Crab Fest is OLG’s biggest fund raiser each year, raising thousands of dollars for its many outreach programs. Each year, thousands of people from all over the Gulf South come to feast on fresh seafood, enjoy carnival rides and listen to live music from entertainers such as the Chee Weez, Monsters at Large, Shea Michaels, JC & the Baytown Groove and Cat 6.
It was a triumphant return for the festival, which was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Thank you everyone for your support!” The Crab Fest committee posted on its Facebook page. “It was a great time!
Committee chair James “Jimmy” Osbourn said he has been on the Crab Fest Committee for the past 30 years, but this is his first year as chairman for the event.
“We’ve got four major sponsors, Silver Slipper Casino Hotel, Mitchell Distributing —the Budweiser people, United Coca-Cola and Direct Auto Sales right out there on Hwy. 603, and we really want to thank them,” Osbourn said.
“I’d like to also say thanks to all the others who have donated and helped with this year’s Crab Fest.”
