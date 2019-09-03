It's not often that a haircut is accompanied by a sound track, but that's exactly what happened Saturday for Louie Smolensky's official "Last Haircut for MDA."

As Smolensky gently lowered himself into the "barber chair" at C&R's Bar & Grill on Coleman Avenue in Waveland, the bombastic "Also Sprach Zarathustra" started booming from the house speakers. As Hairworks Salon owner Jan Peterman Mitchell moved the clippers to scrape the final silver locks from Louie's scalp, the music switched to Kid Rock's "I'm a Cowboy, Baby!"

And he got a standing ovation from the crowd who packed into C&R's Saturday to witness the event.

Audience members put up more than $980 for the privilege Saturday.

Other "volunteers" who were clipped Saturday included Dominic Pitts, "Wild" Bill LaPrime and Bill Boyd, all of whom earned several hundred more dollars for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

At 75, Smolensky still works the "Cowboy" swagger -- "I'm not getting around too good right now, but I still get around," he said.

Smolensky started raising funds for MDA in 1979.

He said he thought the 40th anniversary might be a good time to hand it over to the next generation.

An MDA representative was on hand Saturday to present Smolensky with a special plaque honoring his years of service and fundraising for the organization.

Smolensky said he felt honored by the award and the outpouring of support from the community.