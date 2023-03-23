A record crowd showed up Saturday for the 59th annual Waveland Civic Association St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
“It was amazing,” WCA President AJ Andres said. “Just amazing.”
Andres said the new longer route brought even more spectators than ever before.
“I was very impressed,” Andres said. “I was not expecting Nicholson (Avenue) to be as busy as it was — I think there were just as many people on Nicholson this year as there were on Coleman.
“This was the biggest crowd ever. Year after year, it just keeps steadily getting bigger and bigger.”
This year’s Grand Marshal Kelly Cannon and Colleen Kelsey LaFontaine also led a record number of parade units, Andres said.
And despite initially being overcast, Andres said, “When the sun came out, it was magical. It seems like it’s always a tradition for us to have a rain scare, but it always turns out to be an amazing day.”
The historic WCA was the first club on the Mississippi Gulf Coast to begin hosting an annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.
“In 1963, a group of men who met in Villere’s on Coleman Avenue in Waveland, decided to have a St. Patrick’s parade,” Andres wrote in a brief history of the WCA. “They also decided to sell corned beef and cabbage — the proceeds from which would be given to the Boy Scouts. After the parade and sale of food, the street was blocked off for a street dance.
“In 1967, the Waveland Civic Association was formed and chartered. Also in 1967, the St. Patrick’s Ball was started.”
The first St. Patrick’s Day parade was held in 1964, Andres said. The first grand marshal was Joe Griffins; the first colleen, Terri Gandee.
And while the parade has been rolling for nearly 60 years, WCA members this year gave it a fresh look.
Andres said many of the float captains paid out-of-pocket to revamp their floats this year and modernize.
“My wife’s grandfather was the third original member in this organization,” Andres said. “I re-did (my float) for him).”
Andres’ float was the “Erin Go Bragh” which now also bears the legend “Roibeard,” which is Gaelic for “Robert,” his wife’s grandfather’s first name.
“The Waveland Civic Association is exclusively for the betterment of the social, cultural, charitable and benevolent activities of the citizens of Waveland and the surrounding area,” according to the club website.
“We’re always looking for new members,” Andres said. “They can can contact us from our Facebook or our website.”
The WCA meets at 7 p.m. every Thursday at the WCA Den on Dicks Street.
