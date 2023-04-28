Law enforcement officials said Friday that a seventh suspect has been arrested in a 2021 New Year’s Eve shooting in Gulfport that killed four people, including a 22-year-old Bay St. Louis resident.
Officers of the Gulfport Police Department on Thursday arrested Bobby Hands, 28, who was charged with shooting at a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated assault.
The other six suspects include Isavian O’Terry Rayshun Preston, who was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one county of second-degree murder; Mario Clark, one count of second-degree murder and two counts of shooting into a dwelling; Khalid Williams, one count of second-degree murder, two counts of shooting into a dwelling and one count of possession of a weapon after a felony conviction; Latavion Devon Bland, one count of second-degree murder, one count of shooting into a dwelling and three counts of aggravated assault; and Breanna Riley, one count of hindering prosecution.
A total of seven people had been injured in the shooting after an apparent altercation occurred at a 2021 New Year’s Eve Party in the 1200 block of Lewis Ave. in Gulfport just as partygoers began leaving the event, officials said at the time.
Three people were dead, one person was in critical condition and three others were injured after the gunshots rang out.
Aubrey Lewis, 22, of Bay St. Louis, was transported to Singing River Gulfport Hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound. He later died in surgery.
Corey Dubose, 23, of D'Iberville and Sedrick McCord, 28, of Gulfport were both taken to Gulfport Memorial Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.
Another victim, Nathaniel Harris, 52, died Jan. 2, 2022, from wounds he received in the shooting.
Gulfport police testified in a January 2022 hearing before Harrison County Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner that the shooting began when Lewis and Debose got into an argument and fired shots, then others in the crowd grabbed their weapons and also started shooting.
Police have said there are "gang-related" ties to the shooting.
Those charged in the incident have denied any involvement in the shootings.
The incident is still under investigation.
