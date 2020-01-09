More details are surfacing about the horrifying shooting spree at a Bay St. Louis apartment complex Wednesday night.

Two people are dead and two others were wounded after a Bay St Louis man ambushed them in the parking lot at Bay Park Apartments.

At a news conference late Thursday afternoon, police said the victims did not know the man accused of gunning them down.

Jason MIchel, 23, was initially charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of carjacking and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, Bay Police Chief Gary Ponthieux Jr. said.

However those charges will be upgraded since a second victim died late Thursday morning. Michel is also facing additional charges from the Waveland Police Department for alleged carjacking, Ponthieux said.

Gunfire erupted just before 8 p.m. in the parking lot near the back of the complex. When officers arrived, they found four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. All victims were transported to area hospitals.

19-year-old Cheyanne Schultz soon after died as a result of the gunshot wound. Two others remained in critical condition Wednesday night, fighting for their lives.

On Thursday, authorities say, Morgan Landry, 23, succumbed to his injuries just before noon.

"Official autopsies are pending," Ponthieux said. "Male victim, 22-year-old Andrew Rogers is listed in critical condition, and another male victim, 24-year-old Sidney Foster has been discharged with non-life threatening injuries."

Michel fled the scene in Landry’s 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix, Ponthieux said, "and proceeded to Keith’s Superstore, located at 10513 Highway 603, Waveland. Michel then carjacked, at gun point, a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck from two additional victims that were not injured.

"At approximately 8:47 p.m., we received a call from Michel’s mother that Michel was at their residence located in the 6000 block of West Itawamba Street in the Bayside Park Community. It was reported that Michel was armed with a shotgun and covered in blood. Deputies with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence and Michel was apprehended without incident."

Deputies seized a shotgun and handgun from the scene, Ponthieux said.

Michel was transported to the Hancock Count Jail and is currently being held under a $3,600,000 bond set by Municipal Court Judge Maggio. Michel is currently on probation for burglary with MDOC and is currently not bondable.

This investigation is ongoing.

The Bay St. Louis police Department requests that anyone with information regarding the incident contact the Bay St. Louis Police Department at 228-467-9222.