Waveland police on Wednesday arrested a Roosevelt St. man for allegedly molesting a child.

“Nicholas Carlos Booy, 21, was charged with four counts of sexual battery and one count of touching a child for lustful purposes,” Waveland Police Chief Mike Prendergast said Thursday.

“This ties into another case,” Prendergast said, the arrest on Jan. 17 of Shawn Nathaniel Wood, 27.

Wood, who lives at the same Waveland address as Booy, was charged with one count of touching a child for lustful purposes and one count of exploitation of children — possession of child pornography.

Wood is accused of not only possessing child pornography, Waveland P.D. Investigator Eddie Hursey said, but actually filming it.

During his arrest, officers seized "computers, cell phones, tablets and other electronic devices," Hursey said.

Wood was released Sunday after posting a $350,000 bond.

On Friday morning, Booy was still incarcerated at the Hancock County Detention Center in lieu of a combined $450,000 in bonds.

“The case is still under investigation,” Prendergast said. “It’s possible there could be more arrests.”

Anyone with information in the case is urged to call the Waveland Police Department at 228-467-3669 or call Mississippi Gulf Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.