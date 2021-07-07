The Old Town Bay St. Louis merchants will host their next installment of the Second Saturday Artwalk this Saturday, July 10.
Over the past 28 years, the monthly art walk has become one of the most popular events in the region. Old Town stays lively all day, with many merchants and restaurants offering specials.
The pace picks up from 4–7 pm, when gallery openings and live music keep the streets humming with activity.
Be sure to check out “Hot Spots,” Ms. Mary's Old Town Snoballs & Ice Cream and The BBQ Depot.
Ms. Mary’s Old Town Snoballs + Ice Cream
203 N 2nd St,
Bay St. Louis
(228) 466-6280
What more could one want in the middle of summer but an ice cold snoball?
Ms. Mary’s Old Town Snoballs brings their delicious take on an old favorite to the heart of Old Town Bay Saint Louis plus much, much more!
Since opening their window on May 5, 2020, this husband and wife duo has taken snoballs to the next level for the Gulf Coast. The Unicorn and Dinosaur sno balls are show-stoppers for guests big and small.
Join Ms. Mary and crew on July 10 for Second Saturday with guest DJ Awesome Sounds featuring Your Host from the Coast. Enjoy hand-spun cotton candy, kid-friendly music and delicious specials to share with the whole family.
Interested in what special treats will be featured during this Beachin’ in the Bay-themed Second Saturday? Try their Chantilly Snoball - almond, strawberry and blueberry deliciousness that should not be passed up. The shop will also be serving Ms. Mary’s super cheesy Mac-N-Cheese, jumbo hot dogs and super-sized nachos. Don’t miss out on their featured ice cream specials as well - Banana Berry Explosion and Berry Explosion.
If that’s not enough to convince you to join Ms. Mary’s on Second Saturday, then wait ‘til you hear this news – chocolate soft serve ice cream is now available!
Grab your swimsuits and sunscreen to spend the day in the Bay, beaching away. Ms. Mary’s Old Town Snoballs opens at noon on Saturday, but be sure to visit between 4 and 7 to get in on all of the sweet specials and fun. Free onsite parking is available at Ms. Mary’s when you come for your sweet treat.
The BBQ Depot
126 Blaize Avenue,
Bay St. Louis
(228) 344-3244
Are you in the mood for some good old-fashioned BBQ? Settle in for a delicious surprise when you check out The BBQ Depot on Blaize Avenue in Old Town Bay Saint Louis.
One of real estate developer Jim McPhaille’s newest ventures, The BBQ Depot opened its doors in January of 2021 and quickly sold out of 60 pounds of pork and 80 pounds of brisket its opening weekend.
With cute, kid-friendly plating on BBQ Depot-branded Frisbees and incredible specials such as the Brisket Reuben, it’s easy to see why this shop is fast becoming a town favorite.
Join The BBQ Depot on July 10 for Second Saturday between 4 and 7 pm. Live music from Cade Evans, beachy specials and more await!
Elsewhere for Second Saturday:
Amy Kramer is the featured artist for Second Saturday at Gallery 220. located at 220 Main St.
In keeping with the Wall-to-Wall art theme in downtown Bay Saint Louis, Amy has created three smaller murals displayed in the front window at the Gallery.
The mini-murals measure 64 by 32 each and are painted with a colorful cityscape, a boozy garden scape and one is covered in a repeating design of underwater angel fish.
These new murals will be on display in the window for the month of July and will then be stretched and framed for sale in the gallery.
The gallery's theme this month is Hot Fun in the Summertime and all the artists say they are looking for a lively fun-loving crowd this Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.