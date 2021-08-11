In a call-out to parents, officials with the Hancock County School District announced the 14-day closure of South Hancock Elementary due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
Students returned to school on Aug. 3. On Aug. 2, Hancock County School District Superintendent Teresa Merwin announced a mandatory mask mandate for students.
A release sent to the Sea Coast Echo today states: “Hancock County School District made the announcement last night to parents in a call out that South Hancock Elementary would be closing, beginning today (Aug. 11), for the next 14 days. In the call out to parents, the district attributed the closure to an outbreak of COVID. District leaders, administrators, teachers, and staff reported to work this morning to prepare for distance learning. Teachers will be contacting parents today with information about distance learning. We know how important in-person learning is for our students, however, the safety of our students and employees is of utmost importance to us. After the 14-day closure, our hope is that we will be able to get back to safe in-person learning.”
Mississippi’s K-12 schools are required to make weekly reports of COVID-19 cases and related data to the Mississippi State Department of Health.
According to MSDH, an outbreak in a school setting is defined as “three or more individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 in the same group within a 14-day period.”
The COVID-19 report for schools is available on the MSDH’s website at www.msdh.ms.gov.
For the week of Aug. 2-6, the MSDH reports the following in Hancock County School District. Case numbers between 1-5 are suppressed to protect personal identity:
East Hancock Elementary: 1-5 new COVID-19 positive students; 1 teacher/staff quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure; 17 total students quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure; and 1-5 total COVID-19 positive students since August 2021.
Hancock High School: 1-5 total new COVID-19 positive teachers/staff; 1-5 new COVID-19 positive students; Two teachers/staff quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure; Nine total students quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure; 1-5 total COVID-19 positive teachers/staff since August 2021; 1-5 total COVID-19 positive students since August 2021.
Hancock Middle School: 1-5 total new COVID-19 positive teachers/staff; eight new COVID-19 positive students; one teacher/staff quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure; 1-5 total COVID-19 positive teachers/staff August 2021; Eight total COVID-19 positive students since August 2021.
Hancock North Central: 1-5 COVID-19 positive teachers/staff; 1-5 new COVID-19 positive students; nine teachers/staff quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure; 18 students quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure; 1-5 total COVID-19 positive teachers/staff since August 2021; 1-5 COVID-19 positive students since August 2021.
South Hancock Elementary: 1-5 COVID-19 positive teachers/staff; 1-5 COVID-19 positive students; one teacher/staff quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure; five students quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure; 1-5 COVID-19 positive teachers/staff since August 2021; 1-5 COVID-19 positive students since August 2021.
West Hancock Elementary: 1-5 COVID-19 positive teachers/staff; 1-5 COVID-19 positive students; eight students quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure; 1-5 teachers/staff COVID-19 positive since August 2021; 1-5 Covid-19 positive students since August 2021.
